FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jordan Walker
St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Walker

St. Louis Cardinals • #18 RF

Jordan Walker And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On May 25

Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Walker has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Walker is hitting for a .302 BA, .372 OBP and .594 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 215 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 42 runs (4th in MLB). Walker has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs) against the Reds.

Jacob Misiorowski makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Walker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

St. Louis CardinalsRecent St. Louis Cardinals Player News

View All St. Louis Cardinals Player News