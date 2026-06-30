Jordan Walker And Cardinals Play Braves On June 30

Walker is hitting for a .290 BA, .343 OBP and .516 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 47 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs (5th in MLB). Walker has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Martin Perez (6-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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