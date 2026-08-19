Jordan Lawlar And Diamondbacks Take On Red Sox On Aug. 19

Lawlar is hitting for a .261 BA, .346 OBP and .370 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored six runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Lawlar has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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