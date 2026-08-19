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Jordan Lawlar
Arizona Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar

Arizona Diamondbacks • #10 SS

Jordan Lawlar And Diamondbacks Take On Red Sox On Aug. 19

Jordan Lawlar and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lawlar has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lawlar is hitting for a .261 BA, .346 OBP and .370 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored six runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Lawlar has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle gets the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jordan Lawlar

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