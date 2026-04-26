Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Twins On April 26

Aranda is hitting for a .226 BA, .353 OBP and .462 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 15 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs (9th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson (0-3 with a 5.96 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.