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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Twins On April 25

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .236 BA, .366 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs (8th in MLB). He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (2-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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