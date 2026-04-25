Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Twins On April 25

Aranda is hitting for a .236 BA, .366 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 15 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 21 runs (8th in MLB). He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Bailey Ober (2-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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