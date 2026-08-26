Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Tigers On Aug. 26

Aranda is hitting for a .277 BA, .360 OBP and .417 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 61 runs. In 561 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 78 runs (17th in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Troy Melton (7-2) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.