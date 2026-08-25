Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Tigers On Aug. 25

Aranda is hitting for a .280 BA, .363 OBP and .420 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 61 runs. In 557 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 78 runs (17th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Jackson Jobe (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.