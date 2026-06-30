Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Royals On June 30

Aranda is hitting for a .286 BA, .390 OBP and .466 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 42 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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