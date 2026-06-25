Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Royals On June 25

Aranda is hitting for a .282 BA, .383 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 38 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 53 runs (10th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.69 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.

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