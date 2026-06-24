Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Royals On June 24

Aranda is hitting for a .278 BA, .381 OBP and .447 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 38 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 52 runs (12th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Noah Cameron (4-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.