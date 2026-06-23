Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Royals On June 23

Aranda is hitting for a .276 BA, .381 OBP and .448 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 37 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.50 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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