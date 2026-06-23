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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Royals On June 23

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .276 BA, .381 OBP and .448 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 37 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.50 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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