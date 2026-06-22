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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Royals On June 22

Jonathan Aranda and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .275 BA, .379 OBP and .449 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored 37 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 51 runs (14th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (4-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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