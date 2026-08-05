Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Rockies On Aug. 5

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .434 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 54 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 70 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a walk) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (11-4) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.47 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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