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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Rockies On Aug. 5

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .285 BA, .375 OBP and .434 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 54 runs. In 480 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 70 runs (13th in MLB). In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a walk) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (11-4) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 4.47 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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