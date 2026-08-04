Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Rockies On Aug. 4

Aranda is hitting for a .286 BA, .376 OBP and .437 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 53 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 67 runs (20th in MLB). He racked up four hits (going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.

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