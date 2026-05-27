Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Orioles On May 27

Aranda is hitting for a .278 BA, .376 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 29 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (4-3 with a 5.51 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.