FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Orioles On May 26

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Aranda has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .268 BA, .369 OBP and .464 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 29 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 40 runs (6th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News