Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Orioles On May 26

Aranda is hitting for a .268 BA, .369 OBP and .464 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 29 runs. In 222 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 40 runs (6th in MLB). He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.87 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

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