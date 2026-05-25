Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Orioles On May 25

Aranda is hitting for a .263 BA, .366 OBP and .441 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 28 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 38 runs (6th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Kyle Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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