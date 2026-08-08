Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Mariners On Aug. 8

Aranda is hitting for a .287 BA, .375 OBP and .440 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 56 runs. In 488 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 72 runs (12th in MLB). In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mariners.

George Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.76 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.

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