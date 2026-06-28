Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Diamondbacks On June 28

Aranda is hitting for a .289 BA, .391 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .862 and he has scored 42 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 57 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (5-7 with a 5.71 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.