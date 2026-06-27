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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Diamondbacks On June 27

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Aranda has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .288 BA, .387 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 41 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs (8th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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