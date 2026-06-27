Jonathan Aranda And Rays Play Diamondbacks On June 27

Aranda is hitting for a .288 BA, .387 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 41 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 55 runs (8th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jose Cabrera (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

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