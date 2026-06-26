Jonathan Aranda And Rays Face Diamondbacks On June 26

Aranda is hitting for a .287 BA, .386 OBP and .457 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 40 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 54 runs (9th in MLB). He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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