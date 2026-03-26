Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Cardinals On March 26
Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Aranda has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Aranda had a .316 BA, .393 OBP and .489 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .883 and he scored 56 runs. In 422 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 59 runs.
Matthew Liberatore will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.