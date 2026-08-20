Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 20

Aranda is hitting for a .283 BA, .367 OBP and .422 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 59 runs. In 540 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 76 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Shane Bieber (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.