Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Angels On May 31

Aranda is hitting for a .291 BA, .393 OBP and .490 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 32 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jack Kochanowicz (2-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.

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