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Jonathan Aranda
Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda

Tampa Bay Rays • #8 2B

Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Angels On May 31

Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Aranda has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Aranda is hitting for a .291 BA, .393 OBP and .490 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 32 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs (6th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jack Kochanowicz (2-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 61 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Aranda

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