Jonathan Aranda And Rays Square Off Against Angels On May 30

Aranda is hitting for a .290 BA, .389 OBP and .492 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 31 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 42 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (1-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.57 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.

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