Jonathan Aranda And Rays Take On Angels On May 29

Aranda is hitting for a .286 BA, .384 OBP and .476 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 30 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 41 runs (6th in MLB). He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2 for 2) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Walbert Urena (2-4) takes the mound for the Angels in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.58 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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