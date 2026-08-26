Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 26

Heim is hitting for a .209 BA, .271 OBP and .381 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 27 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (3-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.57 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.