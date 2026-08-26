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Jonah Heim
Oakland Athletics

Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics • #15 C

Jonah Heim And Athletics Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 26

Jonah Heim and the Athletics will take on the Minnesota Twins at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 9:05 p.m. ET. Heim has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Heim is hitting for a .209 BA, .271 OBP and .381 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 27 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Connor Prielipp (3-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.57 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonah Heim

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