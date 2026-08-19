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Jonah Heim
Oakland Athletics

Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics • #15 C

Jonah Heim And Athletics Play Royals On Aug. 19

Jonah Heim and the Athletics will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Heim has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Heim is hitting for a .217 BA, .279 OBP and .399 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 26 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.59 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 139 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonah Heim

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