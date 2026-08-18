Jonah Heim And Athletics Face Royals On Aug. 18

Heim is hitting for a .219 BA, .280 OBP and .404 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 26 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 39 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Daniel Lynch (4-4) pitches for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

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