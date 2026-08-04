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Jonah Heim
Oakland Athletics

Jonah Heim

Oakland Athletics • #15 C

Jonah Heim And Athletics Face Reds On Aug. 4

Jonah Heim and the Athletics will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Heim has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Heim is hitting for a .236 BA, .290 OBP and .441 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 24 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Brady Singer (5-10) takes the mound for the Reds in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonah Heim

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