Jonah Heim And Athletics Face Reds On Aug. 4

Heim is hitting for a .236 BA, .290 OBP and .441 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 24 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Brady Singer (5-10) takes the mound for the Reds in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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