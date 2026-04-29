Joey Wiemer And Nationals Face Mets On April 29

Wiemer is hitting for a .320 BA, .414 OBP and .580 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .994 and he has scored 10 runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in seven runs. Wiemer has recorded one steal on one attempt. He returns to action for the first time since April 25, when he went 0 for 4 with an RBI against the White Sox.

David Peterson (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.06 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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