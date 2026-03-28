Joey Cantillo And Guardians Face Mariners On March 28
Joey Cantillo will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Cantillo has -110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Cantillo went 5-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.