Joey Cantillo And Guardians Face Mariners On March 28

Cantillo went 5-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Mariners averaged 4.7 runs per game last season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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