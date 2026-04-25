Joey Cantillo And Guardians Take On Blue Jays On April 25
Joey Cantillo will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 25 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Cantillo has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Cantillo is 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.