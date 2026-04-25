Joey Cantillo And Guardians Take On Blue Jays On April 25

Cantillo is 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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