Joe Ryan And Twins Play Orioles On March 26
Joe Ryan will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Ryan has +106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ryan went 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last year.
The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.