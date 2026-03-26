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Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins • #41 SP

Joe Ryan And Twins Play Orioles On March 26

Joe Ryan will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Ryan has +106 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ryan went 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Ryan

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