Joe Ryan And Twins Play Orioles On March 26

Ryan went 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 171 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Orioles averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.