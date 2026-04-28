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Joe Ryan
Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan

Minnesota Twins • #41 SP

Joe Ryan And Twins Take On Mariners On April 28

Joe Ryan will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field, on Tuesday, April 28 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ryan has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ryan is 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joe Ryan

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