Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Royals On May 29

Pederson is hitting for a .244 BA, .354 OBP and .420 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 20 runs. In 159 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Stephen Kolek (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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