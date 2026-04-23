Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Pirates On April 23

Pederson is hitting for a .231 BA, .369 OBP and .308 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored nine runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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