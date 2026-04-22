Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 22
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .235 BA, .355 OBP and .314 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored eight runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Pirates.
The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.