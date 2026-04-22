Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Pirates On April 22

Pederson is hitting for a .235 BA, .355 OBP and .314 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 14.5% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored eight runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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