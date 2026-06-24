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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Marlins On June 24

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Pederson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .440 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 29 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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