Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Marlins On June 24

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .440 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 29 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Marlins.

Eury Perez (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

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