Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Marlins On June 23

Pederson is hitting for a .233 BA, .336 OBP and .421 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 28 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 17th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.18 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 103 1/3 innings pitched.

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