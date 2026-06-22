Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Marlins On June 22

Pederson is hitting for a .227 BA, .333 OBP and .419 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 28 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Tyler Phillips (1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.

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