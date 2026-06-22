Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Marlins On June 22
Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Pederson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .227 BA, .333 OBP and .419 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 28 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Tyler Phillips (1-2 with a 3.10 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.