Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On June 30

Pederson is hitting for a .241 BA, .340 OBP and .464 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 33 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Blue Jays.

Tanner Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 3.78 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 95 1/3 innings pitched.

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