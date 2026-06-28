Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 28

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .457 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 32 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.