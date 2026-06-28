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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 28

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Pederson has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .457 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 32 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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