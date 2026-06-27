Joc Pederson And Rangers Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 27

Pederson is hitting for a .248 BA, .349 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 32 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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