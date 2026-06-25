Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Blue Jays On June 25
Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Pederson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .340 OBP and .450 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 30 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.
Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.