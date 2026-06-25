Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Blue Jays On June 25

Pederson is hitting for a .242 BA, .340 OBP and .450 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 30 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 27 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Marlins.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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