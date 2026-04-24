Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 24

Pederson is hitting for a .236 BA, .368 OBP and .309 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 10 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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