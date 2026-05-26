Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Astros On May 26

Pederson is hitting for a .233 BA, .354 OBP and .350 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 16 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Jason Alexander (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

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