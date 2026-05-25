FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Astros On May 25

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will face the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 25 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .239 BA, .357 OBP and .359 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 16 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

The Astros will send Tatsuya Imai (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News