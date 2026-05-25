Joc Pederson And Rangers Face Astros On May 25

Pederson is hitting for a .239 BA, .357 OBP and .359 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 16 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Angels.

The Astros will send Tatsuya Imai (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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