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Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Play Angels On May 23

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Pederson has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .239 BA, .360 OBP and .363 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .723 and he has scored 16 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (1-4) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

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