FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Joc Pederson
Texas Rangers

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers • #3 LF

Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Angels On May 22

Joc Pederson and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Pederson has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Pederson is hitting for a .234 BA, .353 OBP and .351 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 16 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

The Angels will look to Grayson Rodriguez (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joc Pederson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Texas RangersRecent Texas Rangers Player News

View All Texas Rangers Player News