Joc Pederson And Rangers Take On Angels On May 22

Pederson is hitting for a .234 BA, .353 OBP and .351 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 16 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Rockies.

The Angels will look to Grayson Rodriguez (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.